Pakistan floods: How UAE residents can contribute to relief efforts

More than 1,000 people have died while one-third of the country’s 220 million population has been directly affected

Photo: AFP

by Waheed Abbas Published: Tue 30 Aug 2022, 2:03 PM

Pakistan's government has asked overseas Pakistanis and donors abroad to donate to the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund, 2022, to help the people

Due to incessant rains and floods, 1,100 people have died while one-third of the country’s 220 million population has been directly affected by floods. The floods have wreaked havoc in the provinces of Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan.

All the commercial and microfinance banks are receiving donations/contributions for the fund through wire transfers, money service bureaus (MSBs), money transfer operators and exchange houses. The commercial banks offering Roshan Digital Account (RDA) are making the “PM Flood Relief Fund” available on their Roshan Samaji Khidmat page/portal enabling RDA holders to contribute to the fund in a hassle-free manner.

Hassan Afzal Khan, consul-general at Pakistan Consulate, Dubai, said the Pakistani community has been very forthcoming to support their brothers hit by floods.

“Many people are helping families and friends in their individual capacity from the UAE. We are also trying to create awareness among people on how to support the victims. We are trying to coordinate with the Red Crescent and use a formal channel to supply goods to the victims,” he said.

In addition to financial support, the government has also shared a list of items such as tents, medicines, dry food and clothes that people can supply for the victims, added the consul-general.

The UAE, too, is operating an air bridge to transport humanitarian aid provided by the UAE to Pakistan. The relief aid includes shelter materials, humanitarian needs, food and medical parcels for those affected by torrential rains and floods.

Ahsan Iqbal, Pakistan’s planning minister, said on Tuesday that over $10 billion are required to repair and rebuild the infrastructure damaged in the rains.

