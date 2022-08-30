Pakistan floods: How UAE residents can contribute to relief efforts

The 65-year old tycoon is now in the process of effecting a 'momentous leadership transition'
Pakistan's government has asked overseas Pakistanis and donors abroad to donate to the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund, 2022, to help the people
Due to incessant rains and floods, 1,100 people have died while one-third of the country’s 220 million population has been directly affected by floods. The floods have wreaked havoc in the provinces of Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan.
All the commercial and microfinance banks are receiving donations/contributions for the fund through wire transfers, money service bureaus (MSBs), money transfer operators and exchange houses. The commercial banks offering Roshan Digital Account (RDA) are making the “PM Flood Relief Fund” available on their Roshan Samaji Khidmat page/portal enabling RDA holders to contribute to the fund in a hassle-free manner.
Hassan Afzal Khan, consul-general at Pakistan Consulate, Dubai, said the Pakistani community has been very forthcoming to support their brothers hit by floods.
“Many people are helping families and friends in their individual capacity from the UAE. We are also trying to create awareness among people on how to support the victims. We are trying to coordinate with the Red Crescent and use a formal channel to supply goods to the victims,” he said.
In addition to financial support, the government has also shared a list of items such as tents, medicines, dry food and clothes that people can supply for the victims, added the consul-general.
The UAE, too, is operating an air bridge to transport humanitarian aid provided by the UAE to Pakistan. The relief aid includes shelter materials, humanitarian needs, food and medical parcels for those affected by torrential rains and floods.
Ahsan Iqbal, Pakistan’s planning minister, said on Tuesday that over $10 billion are required to repair and rebuild the infrastructure damaged in the rains.
ALSO READ:
The 65-year old tycoon is now in the process of effecting a 'momentous leadership transition'
Zoop ties up with Jio Haptik to allow users to order food through their WhatsApp chatbot
She calls it a crisis of 'unimaginable proportions'
It is said to remove 80% of airborne pollutants, especially the lung-damaging PM 2.5 particles
At least 1,033 people have died, while 1,527 have been injured from the rains and floods
This year's monsoon flooding has affected more than 33 million people
In the last 24 hours, close to 119 people died and 71 were injured
The buildings are 32 and 29 storeys high