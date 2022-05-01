Pakistan: Massive fire breaks out at oil depot, guts 20 tankers

At least 20 firefighting vehicles took part in efforts to douse the blaze

Representational image

By ANI Published: Sun 1 May 2022, 8:57 AM Last updated: Sun 1 May 2022, 9:02 AM

About 20 oil tankers were gutted in a massive fire that broke out at an oil depot in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, local media reported.

A police official told Dawn that one person was injured in the blaze.

The blaze started around 3pm at the Tarujaba oil depot in Nowshera district on Saturday and was brought under control late at night, according to fire and rescue officials, reported Dawn.

At least 20 firefighting vehicles took part in a taxing effort to put out the flames.

According to a statement issued earlier about 150 tankers were parked in the yard and about 20 were gutted in the blaze.

ALSO READ:

Fire brigades from Mardan and Peshawar were also called for the dousing operations due to the fire's intensity.

The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet.

Over 100 oil containers have been removed from the burning oil depot, ARY News reported citing rescue sources.