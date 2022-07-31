Pakistan: Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes southwestern region

The country invoked section 69A of IT law for the removal
An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck southwestern Pakistan on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake struck at a depth of 30 km, EMSC said.
The country invoked section 69A of IT law for the removal
A total of 27 parliamentarians have been suspended for 'unruly behaviour and disrupting proceedings'
The party promises to “strive to achieve the best results” in the second half
The citizen had returned from abroad earlier this month
Genda Bai was collecting firewood when she stumbled across a 4.39 carat diamond
An internal team has been constituted for investigation
Officials also directed all wine shops under the commissionerate's limits to be closed on July 29
More than 1.2 billion Aadhaar IDs have been issued, according to government data, and yet, millions of Indians do not have one