Pakistan: Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes southwestern region

Quake struck at a depth of 30km

By Reuters

Published: Sun 31 Jul 2022, 8:21 PM

Last updated: Sun 31 Jul 2022, 9:18 PM

An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck southwestern Pakistan on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake struck at a depth of 30 km, EMSC said.


