Pakistan: Imran Khan granted pre-arrest bail in anti-terror case

He was booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) for threatening an additional sessions judge

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has granted pre-arrest bail to Pakistan former Prime Minister Imran Khan till August 25 after he was booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) for threatening an additional sessions judge and senior police officers of the Islamabad Police at a rally in the federal capital's F-9 Park.

During the hearing, the Islamabad High Court ordered Imran Khan to appear before the concerned anti-terrorism court on August 25. Until then, the court said, police must not arrest him.

This comes as Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) legal team on Monday filed a pre-arrest bail plea for Imran Khan after a first information report (FIR) was registered against him in Islamabad High Court.

Imran's lawyers, Babar Awan and Faisal Chaudhry, filed a petition seeking pre-arrest bail on his behalf in a terrorism case registered for 'threatening' a female judge and senior police officers in a public rally.

As per the petition, Imran Khan was being targeted by the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) for being blunt against corruption and corrupt politicians.

The petition also added that the most recent FIR against the PTI chairman was "politically motivated" and it added that Imran had been "falsely" involved with "mala fide intention and ulterior motives to humiliate" him.

Another point which was highlighted in the plea was the assurance that if granted protective bail there will be "no likelihood" of Imran absconding or tampering with prosecution evidence.

