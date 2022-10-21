Pakistan: Imran accuses ECP of colluding with govt to disqualify him

The former prime minister thanks his supporters for staging protests against a highly partisan decision by the Election Commission

Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan. — AP file

By PTI Published: Fri 21 Oct 2022, 10:15 PM

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Friday accused the election body of colluding with the government to disqualify him in the concealment of assets in the Toshakhana case and vowed to continue fighting against “thieves”.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in its unanimous verdict declared that Khan was involved in concealing proceeds from the sale of gifts he purchased from the Toshakhana at a discounted rate.

Khan issued a recorded message after chairing two back-to-back meetings of his Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf party at his Banigala residence in the suburbs of Islamabad after his disqualification.

The cornered former premier stated that he knew that the ECP was going to target him as it already lost neutrality after its chief Sikandar Sultan Raja became a mouthpiece of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

“The entire nation took to the streets against the illegal decision by the ECP,” he said and announced to challenge the verdict in the Islamabad High Court.

He thanked his supporters for staging protests against a highly partisan decision. He also lashed at the chief election commissioner Raja, accusing him of making decisions against the PTI during the last two and a half years.

He maintained that Raja failed to take action on various complaints by the PTI, including stalling legislation on the use of electronic voting machines in elections.

“I knew beforehand that he (Raja) would disqualify me; I already sent a message to my party leaders about it,” Khan said.

He made a commitment that he would continue to fight against “thieves” including the chief of the ECP.

Khan also asked his protestors to wrap up countrywide protests and wait for his call for a grand protest march which he said would be historic.

“I will give you a call and it will be the biggest protest of the country which will continue until we get real freedom,” he said.