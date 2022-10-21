Pakistan: Election Commission disqualifies Imran Khan in Toshakhana reference

The authority reserved its judgement on September 19, after hearing the case, at the conclusion of the proceedings

By ap Published: Fri 21 Oct 2022, 1:23 PM Last updated: Fri 21 Oct 2022, 1:48 PM

Pakistan's elections commission on Friday disqualified former Prime Minister Imran Khan from his seat in the National Assembly, citing charges of concealing assets in a move likely to deepen lingering political turmoil in the impoverished country.

Khan's spokesman, Fawad Chaudhry, told reporters that the Election Commission of Pakistan announced the much-awaited verdict in the capital, Islamabad. Chaudhry condemned the move.

According to legal experts, Khan will lose his seat in the National Assembly under the verdict of the Election Commission.

The latest decision comes months after the parliament ousted Khan through a no-confidence vote.

ALSO READ: