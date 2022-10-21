Pakistan: Election Commission disqualifies Imran Khan in Toshakhana reference

Country has addressed technical deficiencies to meet commitments of its action plans, says global body chief
Pakistan's elections commission on Friday disqualified former Prime Minister Imran Khan from his seat in the National Assembly, citing charges of concealing assets in a move likely to deepen lingering political turmoil in the impoverished country.
Khan's spokesman, Fawad Chaudhry, told reporters that the Election Commission of Pakistan announced the much-awaited verdict in the capital, Islamabad. Chaudhry condemned the move.
According to legal experts, Khan will lose his seat in the National Assembly under the verdict of the Election Commission.
The latest decision comes months after the parliament ousted Khan through a no-confidence vote.
ALSO READ:
Country has addressed technical deficiencies to meet commitments of its action plans, says global body chief
Move to help secure IMF, other international assistance, says justice minister
Election Commission finds former leader guilty of unlawfully selling gifts
Expert team comprised of local health officials, WHO representatives to probe incident
The owner claimed that the samples were brought from a different medical facility, and that the patient had a reaction after three units were given
Vacancies include positions in armed forces, police force, and income tax department among others
Most of the millions of glittering species are taken from coral reefs in the Philippines, Indonesia and other tropical countries
Authorities said that the gold is extracted using a very complicated method and cannot be disclosed for security reasons