Pakistan: 19 dead as bus falls into deep ravine

The revised rate comes into effect on July 1
Asia1 day ago
A passenger bus slid off a mountain road and fell into a deep ravine in heavy rain in southwest Pakistan on Sunday, killing 19 people and injuring 12 others, a government official said.
Mahtab Shah, assistant administrator for the district of Shirani in Baluchistan province, said about 35 passengers were travelling in the bus. He said rescue workers were searching for survivors in the wreckage of the destroyed vehicle and surroundings.
ALSO READ:
Shah said apparently the bus slid on the wet road amid heavy rain and the driver lost control of the vehicle, which fell about 200 feet (61 meters) into the ravine.
Last month, 22 people were killed in a similar accident when a bus fell into a ravine in Qila Saifullah district.
The revised rate comes into effect on July 1
Asia1 day ago
He warns that there will be no tolerance for foreign interference in the region's affairs
Asia2 days ago
The suspended BJP leader is accused of 'igniting emotions' across the nation
Asia2 days ago
More than 200 disaster response workers, police using earth movers to clear debris at railroad construction site
Asia2 days ago
The quake was at a depth of 10 km
Asia2 days ago
Rescue workers battle heavy rains to pull out 19 survivors from rubble
Asia2 days ago
Devendra Fadnavis, who had decided not to be part of new government, took oath in the interest of the people, Home Minister Amit Shah says
Asia2 days ago
This comes after Uddhav Thackeray resigned on Wednesday night
Asia2 days ago