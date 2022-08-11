No meat, no eggs allowed on India's first vegetarian train

He ended his alliance with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance yesterday
Travellers on the Vande Bharat Express from Delhi to Katra in Jammu and Kashmir will be in a completely vegetarian environment, according to media reports.
The meals served on the train area vegetarian, but that is not all. The kitchens used for preparation also have only vegetarian ingredients, and the waiters do not handle any non-vegetarian food either.
The train is the first one in the country to be given a Sattvik certificate, as part of an agreement between Indian railways authority IRCTC and the NGO Sattvic Council of India.
According to a Sattvic Council of India analyst, there are plans to replicate this in 18 more trains.
According to the founder of the Council, Abhishek Biswas, several factors are evaluated before the certificate is granted. These include cooking techniques, kitchens, serving and storage vessels, and methods of storage.
