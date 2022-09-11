New visa: Thailand opens applications for 10-year residency

It was followed by a 5.8-magnitude aftershock minutes later
Thailand has opened applications for a new long-term visa for foreigners.
Those who are granted the 10-year visa will receive several benefits including multiple re-entry and fast-track service.
However, there is an eligibility criteria that applicants must meet in order to be able to receive this visa.
You must be in one of the following four categories to be able to apply for it.
1. A high-income individual: Those who have a personal income of at least $80,000 in the last two years and have an investment in the country of $500,000.
2. Retirees with a high pension: Individuals that have retired and have a personal income of at least $80,000 are also eligible for the visa
3. Professionals working remotely: Those that have a work experience of at least five years, and are working in a legally registered company with a turnover of $150,000.
4. Skilled professionals: Experts of a foreign nationality making at least $80,000 witkh at least five years of work experience and are skilful in the target industry.
The visa application fee has also recently been halved to 50,000 Baht, in order to attract more foreign investors.
