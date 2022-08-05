Thailand: Nightclub fire kills at least 13, injures 35

It earlier announced that military exercises were underway in six zones surrounding the island
At least 13 people were killed and 35 injured when a fire broke out at a nightclub in Thailand's eastern Chonburi province early on Friday, a police official said.
The cause of the fire is still unknown, and all victims have so far been identified as Thai nationals, the police said.
The fire at the Mountain B nightclub, about 180km southeast of the capital Bangkok, started at about 1am local time, explained Wuttipong Somjai, a superintendent at a local police station, to Reuters via phone.
Local TV footage showed people fleeing the club, as well as emergency workers putting out flames and looking through the burnt-out premises, with shoes and bottles strewn across the ground.
Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has assured families of victims that they would receive help from authorities, and urged entertainment venues nationwide to ensure that they had proper emergency exits and safety measures in place.
