New Delhi pollution: Situation serious as India's Supreme Court suggests lockdown

By Web Desk Published: Sat 13 Nov 2021, 2:31 PM Last updated: Sat 13 Nov 2021, 2:33 PM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal calls emergency meet to tackle air pollution

A metro train passes through the Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Center as it approaches Rithala metro station on a smoggy morning in Delhi, India November 12, 2021. Photo: Reuters

The Indian Supreme Court asked the Central government on Saturday to consider declaring a two-day lockdown in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) to curb the massive air pollution that has engulfed the area.

“Tell us how we can reduce air quality index (AQI) from 500 by at least 200 points,” the Apex court asked the government. “Take some urgent measures. Can you think of a two-day lockdown? Otherwise, how will people live?”

It asked the government to consider drastic steps including perhaps a lockdown and stopping the movement of vehicles.

The government has been asked to inform the Supreme Court on Monday about the decisions taken to tackle the crisis. It also directed the government to ask the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana to stop stubble burning for at least two days.

The entire NCR has been covered under a thick smog of smoke, drastically reducing visibility and sending the AQI soaring to 470 (on a scale of 500). The Central Pollution Control Board told government and private offices to reduce the use of vehicles by 30 per cent urged residents to avoid outdoor exposure.

“Meteorological conditions will be highly unfavourable for dispersion of pollutants till November 18, 2021, in view of low winds with calm conditions during the night,” warned the board.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called an emergency meeting to tackle air pollution in the national capital on Saturday evening.

According to Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the meeting will begin at 5 pm today.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satendra Jain, Environment Minister Gopal Rai and Chief Secretary will attend the meeting.

The air quality in the national capital plunged to the ‘severe category’ leaving Delhiites gasping for fresh air on Saturday morning, reports ANI.

Earlier today, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), informed that the air quality e national capital plunged to the ‘severe category’, with Air Quality Index (AQI) at 499.

In Delhi’s Lodhi Road area AQI was reported at 476, at IIT Delhi area AQI was at 479 and in the Delhi university’s north campus area AQI was at 578 today.