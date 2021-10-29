Mumbai drug case: Aryan Khan to be released tomorrow as lawyers miss paperwork deadline

Mumbai’s massive evening peak hour traffic snarls resulted in his lawyers getting stuck in the traffic.

By Web Report Published: Fri 29 Oct 2021, 5:04 PM

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan will have to spend an additional night at the Arthur Road jail, as his lawyers could not deliver the release papers to the prison authorities before the 5.30pm (Indian Standard Time) deadline on Friday. He is now likely to be released on Saturday morning.

Mumbai’s massive evening peak hour traffic snarls resulted in his lawyers getting stuck in the traffic, though they had managed to get the papers cleared from the courts.

Actress Juhi Chawla, a close friend of the Shah Rukh Khan family, and who has known Aryan from birth, signed the Rs100,000 surety bond for his release earlier in the evening.

Juhi was at the special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) court along with Satish Maneshinde, Aryan’s lawyer, with all the documents after the Bombay high court gave its five-page operative order.

Earlier in the day, the Bombay high court issued a five-page operative order with bail conditions for Aryan and two others arrested in the cruise ship drug bust case.

Each of the accused was released on bail on furnishing personal bond of Rs100,000 with one or more sureties of like amount, said the order. The court also directed Aryan and the other two not to leave India without permission and to not make any statements about the proceedings to the media. They cannot leave Mumbai without permission and will have to visit the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office every Friday.