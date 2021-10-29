Mumbai drug case: Aryan Khan, two others furnish bail bond of Rs100,000

As the witching hour nears, we round up some unmissable spooktacular events happening around town
Entertainment2 days ago
A five-page operative order with bail conditions for Aryan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and two others arrested in the cruise ship drug bust case was released by the Bombay high court on Friday.
Each of the accused was released on bail on furnishing personal bond of Rs100,000 with one or more sureties of like amount, said the order.
Actress Juhi Chawla, Shah Rukh Khan's co-star in many movies and close friend, stood surety for Aryan Khan, according to media reports.
The court also directed Aryan and the other two not to leave India without permission and to not make any statements about the proceedings to the media. They cannot leave Mumbai without permission and will have to visit the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office every Friday.
Aryan’s lawyers are rushing the court order to the special court dealing with narcotics cases to ensure that he is out of jail before 6pm (India time).
