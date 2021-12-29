Magnitude 7.2 earthquake strikes Indonesia

The quake struck at a depth of 200km

An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck Kepulauan Barat Daya, Indonesia on Thursday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake struck at a depth of 200km (124.274 miles), EMSC said.

Indonesia sits on the Ring of Fire, a band around the Pacific Ocean that sets off frequent earthquakes and volcanic activity.