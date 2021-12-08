Kabul's women’s rights activists say they would fight for right to education, employment and participation in political and social life
Asia2 days ago
Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa blasted off to the International Space Station (ISS) on Wednesday in his first space flight, a voyage he sees as a dry-run for his planned trip around the moon with Elon Musk's SpaceX in 2023.
A Russian Soyuz spacecraft carrying the 46-year-old fashion magnate and art collector successfully launched from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan and will reach the ISS in about six hours, Russian space agency Roscosmos said.
On his 12-day journey into space, Maezawa is being accompanied by his assistant Yozo Hirano, who will document the journey, as well as Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin.
Maezawa, the first Japanese tourist to visit the ISS, is also set to become the first private passenger on the SpaceX moon trip, as commercial firms such as Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin usher in a new age of space travel for wealthy clients.
Maezawa has already begun searching for eight people to join him on his 2023 moon voyage, requiring applicants to pass medical tests and an interview.
Kabul's women’s rights activists say they would fight for right to education, employment and participation in political and social life
Asia2 days ago
Khan announced to honour Malik Adnan and award him the Tamgha i Shujaat
Asia2 days ago
124 suspects, including 13 key suspects arrested in the gruesome murder case
Asia2 days ago
Army regrets killing of civilians, assures appropriate action
Asia3 days ago
The quake is expected to trigger aftershocks without causing damage
Asia3 days ago
The death toll climbed to 13
Asia3 days ago
Two other people were reported missing and eight were trapped in debris
Asia3 days ago
Pakistan PM admits lynching incident of Sri Lankan 'day of shame for Pakistan'
Asia3 days ago