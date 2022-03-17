India's first rapid train to transport passengers from Delhi to Meerut in 55 minutes

The RRTS will carry around 800,000 passengers daily and be available every five to 10 minutes

India’s fastest urban trains will start operating from New Delhi next year, zooming at a top speed of 180kmph and ensuring comfortable travel on the 17-km priority section of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor.

The entire, 80-km-long corridor linking the capital to Meerut – a journey that now takes about two hours or even more – will be completed in just 55 minutes, once the entire stretch is operational by 2025.

Vinay Kumar Singh, managing director, National Capital Region Transport Corporation, said the RRTS will carry around 800,000 passengers daily and would be available every five to 10 minutes.

And just as trains on Delhi Metro, it will have one compartment reserved for women. The Rs300 billion-plus project is the first of its kind in India and is expected to reduce 250,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions every year. Work on the project, covering 25 stations, is in full swing, said Singh.

French major Alstom is building the coaches under the Make in India guidelines at its factory in Savli, Gujarat. The coaches will have wide standing spaces, CCTV cameras, laptop and mobile phone charging facilities, auto control ambient lighting, heating ventilation and air-conditioning.

“Since the inception of the country’s first RRTS project, we have always prioritised commuter convenience,” pointed out Singh. “Our teams have studied the commuter needs for regional travel and worked on providing several customised amenities which will go a long way in providing a reliable mode of travel. The entire infrastructure, be it trains or stations, has been designed to ensure safety, ease of access, and travel comfort for commuters.”