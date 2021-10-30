Indian PM Modi invites Pope Francis to visit India after ‘warm meeting’ ahead of G20

They discussed a wide range of issues aimed at making the planet better, such as fighting climate change and eradicating poverty

Photo: @narendramodi/Twitter

By ANI Published: Sat 30 Oct 2021, 1:14 PM Last updated: Sat 30 Oct 2021, 4:51 PM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited Pope Francis to visit India during a “very warm” meeting at the Vatican City which lasted for an hour on Saturday.

The meeting was scheduled only for 20 minutes, but it went on for an hour, sources said. Modi and the Pope discussed a wide range of issues aimed at making the planet better, such as fighting climate change and eradicating poverty.

The last Papal Visit happened in 1999 when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the prime minister and Pope John Paul II came.

Now it is during Modi’s term that the Pope has been invited to visit India.

Modi departed from the Vatican City after his meeting with Pope Francis on Saturday ahead of the G20. He was accompanied by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar.

Modi arrived in Italy on Friday to participate in the two-day G20 Summit. He will participate in the G20 opening session on Global Economy and Global Health today.

He is also scheduled to have meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hosein Loong.

While briefing about the Modi’s Italy visit, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Friday said that PM Modi will discuss the economic situation, Covid-19 pandemic, sustainable development and climate change with G20 leaders.

On Friday, Modi met with top European Union leaders and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. They congratulated Modi for India’s excellent progress on the Covid-19 vaccination. Modi will be in the capital city of Italy till October 31.