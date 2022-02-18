Indian government launches anti-plastic campaign

In 2019, India generated over 660,000 tonnes of plastic waste and just 60 per cent of it was recycled

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 18 Feb 2022, 7:41 AM

The Indian government has launched a campaign against single-use plastics in the country and the environment ministry on Thursday notified comprehensive guidelines for packaging.

Environment minister Bhupender Yadav said on Twitter on Thursday: “Taking forward the clarion call given by PM Shri @narendramodi ji to eliminate single-use plastics, @moefcc has notified comprehensive Guidelines on Extended Producers Responsibility on plastic packaging.”

According to the minister, the guidelines not only provide a framework to strengthen the circular economy of plastic packaging waste, but also promote development of new alternatives to plastics. “They provide a roadmap for businesses to move towards sustainable plastic packaging,” he said.

Plastics have been classified into four categories: rigid, flexible, multi-layered and those used for packaging and carry bags. Producers, importers and brand owners have to provide details of the certificates from registered recyclers along with data relating to the quantity sent for end-of-life disposal by June 30, said the ministry.

In 2019, India generated over 660,000 tonnes of plastic waste and just 60 per cent of it was recycled. According to government figures, nearly 43 per cent are packaging material, mostly single-use plastic.

Last August, the government made it mandatory for the thickness of plastic carry bags to be raised to 120 microns. It also prohibited the manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of products with low utility but high littering potential.