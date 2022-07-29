India: Tribal woman finds Rs2 million diamond in forest

Genda Bai was collecting firewood when she stumbled across a 4.39 carat diamond

Photo: TOI

By Web Desk Published: Fri 29 Jul 2022, 10:19 AM

All that glitters is not gold, but it could definitely be a diamond. An Indian tribal woman's luck shone when she stumbled across a 4.39 carat diamond while searching for firewood in Madhya Pradesh.

Genda Bai, a daily wage worker, stays in Purshottamnagar village which is just near Panna district. Panna, is famously known for its shallow diamond mines.

On Wednesday, she went to collect firewood in the nearby forest when she stumbled across it. Genda Bai then took it home to show her husband, what looked like shiny pebble.

Her husband then took it to the collectorate, and showed it to administrative officers. They then realised it was a 4.39 carat diamond worth Rs2 million.

A diamond inspector has completed all checks and the precious stone will be auctioned. All proceeds will go to the couple, who have four children.

ALSO READ: