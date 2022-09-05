India: Supreme Court adjourns hijab pleas hearing till September 7

By ANI Published: Mon 5 Sep 2022, 3:33 PM

Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing on various pleas against Karnataka High Court's judgement upholding the ban on hijab in educational institutions.

The court will further hear these pleas on Wednesday.

Earlier on August 29, the Supreme Court issued notice to the Karnataka government over a batch of pleas challenging the Karnataka High Court's judgement upholding the ban on the hijab in educational institutes.

A bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia also clarified that it will not accept requests for adjourning the matter and said, "We will not allow this type of forum shopping."

The court had said that it will hear the matter seeking a stay and challenging Karnataka High Court's judgement on September 5.

Notably, various petitioners have approached the apex court challenging the

Karnataka HC order upholding the Karnataka government's order which directs strict enforcement of schools and colleges uniform rules.

One of the appeals in the top court has alleged "step-motherly behaviour of government authorities which has prevented students from practising their faith and resulted in an unwanted law and order situation".

