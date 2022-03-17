India: Shashi Tharoor tweets about 'making few more mistakes' before Congress G-23 meet

Congress leader and parliament member Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday attended a meeting by Congress dissidents to discuss the recent setback in state elections.

Ahead of the meeting, Tharoor posted a photo on Twitter with the words: "I've learned so much from my mistakes, I'm thinking of making a few more." He captioned the photo: "Without comment!"

The G-23 (group of 23) dissidents met at the home of Ghulam Nabi Azad, the former leader of the opposition, to discuss the group's future strategy.

The key players who attended the meeting had sent an open invite to all Congressmen to join. Many party leaders, looking for a change in the Gandhi family leadership, were in attendance.

Aside from Tharoor, the list included Anand Sharma, Kapil Sibal, Manish Tiwari, Mani Shankar Aiyer, Shankar Singh Vaghela, Bhupinder Hooda, Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, Prithviraj Chavan, PJ Kurien, Raj Babbar, Kuldeep Sharma and Sandeep Dikshit.

The G-23 group has been critical of the Sonia Gandhi-Rahul-Priyanka family that controls the party, despite successive defeats in elections, including the latest in Uttar Pradesh and other states.

Sibal has been openly critical of the trio at the top and has called on all three of them to step down and let others take over.

“Leadership is in a cuckoo land,” he told the media. “I want ‘sab ki’ Congress (everyone’s Congress), but some want a ‘ghar ki’ Congress (family Congress).”