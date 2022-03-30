India: Rescuers recover bodies of four trapped in sewer

Dozens of relatives of those on board flight MU5735 anxiously await further news
India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Wednesday recovered four bodies of the people who were trapped in a sewer line in sector 16 of Delhi's Rohini.
"The rescue operation has been completed. We have recovered their bodies from the sewer line," said Assistant Commandant, NDRF Shri Niwas.
Earlier on Tuesday night, NDRF started a rescue operation after four people were trapped in a sewer line in sector 16 of Rohini.
While on Tuesday evening, a Police Control Room (PCR) call was received at Badli Police Station, said the reports.
Delhi Police team reached the spot and cordoned off the area.
