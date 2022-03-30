India celebrates Expo 2020 Dubai National Day at world fair

Speeches, cultural activities and concerts mark the special occasion

Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan with Piyush Goyal, India's Minister of Commerce, Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food, Public Distribution and Textiles and other dignitaries at the India National Day Ceremony at Al Wasl Plaza, Expo 2020 Dubai. – Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 30 Mar 2022, 12:04 AM

India celebrated its Expo 2020 Dubai National Day on Tuesday with cultural activities as crowds cheered and enjoyed the ceremony at the Al Wasl Plaza.

Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles of India was present for the occasion.

Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai, welcomed the minister.

“The Indian Pavilion demonstrates the country’s advanced technological breakthroughs, innovation, space exploration, smart cities and artificial intelligence, while also highlighting India’s leadership across various fields,” Sheikh Nahayan said.

"The UAE is proud to share long-standing bilateral ties with India, and we remain keen to further diversify our means of cooperation at the government and private-sector levels across various areas of mutual interest to our countries," he added.

Goyal spoke of about the next 25 years, as India prepares itself for a century of independence. “We wish to see every child having a good, bright future ahead of him. We need to see the world’s best quality healthcare, education and opportunities for our boys and girls,” said Goyal.

“Last week, we created history. For the first time we were able to export goods worth over $400 billion (Dhs1,470 billion) in one year. Our services exports are also growing by leaps and bounds and we hope to cross $250 billion [Dh918.25 billion] in this current year,” he added.

The speeches were followed by a performance by Bollywood singer Kavita Krishnamurthy, after which violinist Dr L. Subramaniam took to the stage.

Running until March 31, Expo 2020 Dubai invites visitors from across the planet to join the making of a new world in a six-month celebration of human creativity, innovation, progress, and culture.