Video: Indian minister dances to Bollywood song with Ranveer Singh at Expo 2020 Dubai

Christina Aguilera, Norah Jones and Yo-Yo Ma lead line-up of international talent
Expo 20202 days ago
Even Indian union minister Anurag Thakur could not resist the invitation of Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh to join him in a dance at the Indian Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai on Monday.
“The power of Bollywood transcends barriers!” tweeted Thakur, showing the 18-second video of Ranveer and him dancing to Malhari from the latter’s 2015 hit film, Bajirao Mastani. The two danced for a short while as the crowd cheered them enthusiastically.
The minister and Ranveer were participating in ‘The global reach of Indian media and entertainment industry’ at the pavilion. The actor said Indian entertainment would explode globally. “Our stories resonate with people and transcend cultural boundaries and Indians abroad connect with India through films,” he said.
Ranveer and Deepika Padukone, his wife, then attended the TIME100 Impact awards at the Museum of the Future in Dubai. This is the second time that Deepika has been honoured by the TIME100 Impact awards.
Deepika shared pictures and videos of the event on social media.
Responding to the media about her feelings, she said: “I don’t know why, I am nervous. I have written some stuff, I hope it is purposeful. But yes, I am nervous. I’m going to try and have fun. I am going to have fun.”
Reflecting on the future, she said: “I think the world has been through a lot and we continue to go through a lot, but to see the strength and resilience is what truly gives me hope.”
