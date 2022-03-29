Dubai Metro to run for 24 hours on last day of Expo 2020

Here is a timeline of how March 31 will unfold at the mega event

The Dubai Metro will run for 24 hours to cater to the rush of visitors on the final day of Expo 2020.

Metro trains will run all night as “volumes and volumes of people” are expected on March 31, according to Tareq Ghosheh, chief events and entertainment officer, Expo 2020 Dubai.

An Expo marketing mailer says: “Come early! Take the metro (it will run 24 hours), public transport or make the most of the park & ride service from the Jebel Ali Metro Station.”

The closing ceremony promises to be a spectacular affair, complete with fireworks, air shows and world-class performers.

Celebrations will continue throughout the night, with firework displays at midnight and 3am, before Expo 2020 Dubai closes its Entry Portals for the final time.

According to the Expo mailer, all event venues will have limited capacity and people will be allowed to see the performances on a first-come, first-served basis.

The performances will be livestreamed on giant screens across the Expo site.

Here’s how the day will unfold

4pm: Jets to paint the skies

UAE Air Force’s Fursan Al Emarat aerobatics team will put up a stunning show over the Expo site.

7pm: Al Wasl Plaza to light up with over 400 performers

The same young girl from the opening ceremony “takes you on a journey focused on the next generation as the country looks towards the next 50 years”.

8pm: Yo-Yo Ma at Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre

Grammy-winning cellist Yo-Yo Ma will belt out sweet melodies. “It will be legendary and you’ll be dazzled by a magical performance,” the Expo mailer says.

8.30pm: Norah Jones at Jubilee Stage

Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and pianist Norah Jones will serenade you with her best hits.

10pm: Christina Aguilera at Jubilee Stage

“Get ready for an unforgettable performance by the pop-music legend Christina Aguilera! We guarantee that you will be dancing and singing your heart out,” says the Expo mailer.

11.55am: Fireworks unlike any other

“Look up at the sky as we light it up with the most epic fireworks display. It’s going to be one befitting end to the first ever World Expo to be held in the MEASA region.”

There will be another fireworks display at 3am.

