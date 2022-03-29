Dubai Metro to run for 24 hours on last day of Expo 2020

Lily will talk about her NFT venture which aspires to create the world’s first girls’ NFT community
Expo 20202 days ago
The Dubai Metro will run for 24 hours to cater to the rush of visitors on the final day of Expo 2020.
Metro trains will run all night as “volumes and volumes of people” are expected on March 31, according to Tareq Ghosheh, chief events and entertainment officer, Expo 2020 Dubai.
An Expo marketing mailer says: “Come early! Take the metro (it will run 24 hours), public transport or make the most of the park & ride service from the Jebel Ali Metro Station.”
The closing ceremony promises to be a spectacular affair, complete with fireworks, air shows and world-class performers.
Celebrations will continue throughout the night, with firework displays at midnight and 3am, before Expo 2020 Dubai closes its Entry Portals for the final time.
According to the Expo mailer, all event venues will have limited capacity and people will be allowed to see the performances on a first-come, first-served basis.
The performances will be livestreamed on giant screens across the Expo site.
4pm: Jets to paint the skies
UAE Air Force’s Fursan Al Emarat aerobatics team will put up a stunning show over the Expo site.
7pm: Al Wasl Plaza to light up with over 400 performers
The same young girl from the opening ceremony “takes you on a journey focused on the next generation as the country looks towards the next 50 years”.
8pm: Yo-Yo Ma at Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre
Grammy-winning cellist Yo-Yo Ma will belt out sweet melodies. “It will be legendary and you’ll be dazzled by a magical performance,” the Expo mailer says.
8.30pm: Norah Jones at Jubilee Stage
Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and pianist Norah Jones will serenade you with her best hits.
ALSO READ:
10pm: Christina Aguilera at Jubilee Stage
“Get ready for an unforgettable performance by the pop-music legend Christina Aguilera! We guarantee that you will be dancing and singing your heart out,” says the Expo mailer.
11.55am: Fireworks unlike any other
“Look up at the sky as we light it up with the most epic fireworks display. It’s going to be one befitting end to the first ever World Expo to be held in the MEASA region.”
There will be another fireworks display at 3am.
sahim@khaleejtimes.com
Lily will talk about her NFT venture which aspires to create the world’s first girls’ NFT community
Expo 20202 days ago
Within a matter of days, the world fair will come to an end; here's how diplomats and pavilion directors will remember it
Expo 20202 days ago
Christina Aguilera, Norah Jones and Yo-Yo Ma lead line-up of international talent
Expo 20203 days ago
Sheikh Mohammed and Namibian President Hage Geingob discussed bilateral ties between the two countries
Expo 20204 days ago
Country's strong presence at world fair is a reflection of UAE-Pakistan ties, says Pakistan Ambassador to the UAE
Expo 20204 days ago
The events listed can be experienced on all remaining days of the global event.
Expo 20204 days ago
The legendary Indian composer is performing today at Jubilee Park
Expo 20205 days ago
Country keen to learn smart agriculture technologies to reduce water usage
Expo 20205 days ago