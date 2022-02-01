Beetroots are contraband, according to a Customs official.
To boost the Indian economy, the Reserved Bank of India (RBI) will be issuing a digital rupee using blockchain and other technologies in the Financial Year 2022-23, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the Parliament on Tuesday.
“Digital rupee to be issued using blockchain and other technologies; to be issued by RBI starting 2022-23. This will give a big boost to the economy,” she said.
Earlier, the Union Cabinet approved the Budget 2022-23 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament.
Earlier today, Sitharaman met President Ram Nath Kovind ahead of the Budget presentation. She was accompanied by Ministers of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Bhagwat Karad and other officials from the Ministry.
Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, replacing her signature ‘bahi khata’, she opted to carry the documents in a tablet, which was wrapped in a red-coloured cover with the national emblem emblazoned on it.
