India: Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar must not get bail, say Delhi Police

The police believes he is the ‘kingpin’ in the murder of Sagar Dhankar, a wrestler

Sushil Kumar (File)

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 29 Mar 2022, 9:10 AM Last updated: Tue 29 Mar 2022, 9:17 AM

Delhi Police have urged Delhi High Court not to grant bail to Olympic medallist and former wrestler Sushil Kumar, calling him “a globetrotter” and may abscond if let out from jail.

The police also told the court that Kumar is influential and could threaten other witnesses if he is released on bail.

The police believes he is the ‘kingpin’ in the murder of Sagar Dhankar, a wrestler.

A gang led by Kumar allegedly abducted and beat Dhankar and two others near Chhatrasal stadium on the night of May 4, 2021. Dhankar succumbed to the injuries.

The police said Kumar allegedly murdered Dhankar in a gruesome manner and caused injuries to others. Armed with a pistol, he had also beaten some other trainee wrestlers at the stadium and robbed them of their mobile phones.

While escaping from the murder site, they took evidence including weapons, mobile phones, clothes and even CCTV coverage of the incident.

According to the police, the victims were terrified of Kumar and his associates and had asked for protection.

Kumar began his wrestling career when he was 14 at the Chhatrasal stadium. Later, he won two Olympic medals and was also honoured with the Arjuna award and the Padmashree.

The court posted the matter for hearing on April 21.

