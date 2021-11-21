India: Man found alive after night in morgue freezer

The decision was taken after the Islamic Ideology Council found chemical castration un-Islamic.
Asia2 days ago
A man declared dead after a road accident in India shocked his relatives when they found him still breathing despite a night in the freezer of a hospital morgue.
Srikesh Kumar was rushed to a clinic in a critical condition after he was hit by a motorbike in Moradabad, east of the capital New Delhi.
He was transported to a private medical facility where he was declared dead on arrival by the doctor, and then transported to a government hospital for post-mortem on Friday.
“The emergency medical officer examined him. He did not find any signs of life and hence declared him dead,” Rajendra Kumar, the hospital’s medical superintendent, told AFP on Sunday.
The doctor said police were informed and the body was placed in the morgue freezer until his family arrived six hours later.
“When a police team and his family came over to initiate the paperwork for the autopsy, he was found alive,” he added.
Rajendra Kumar said the 45-year-old was undergoing further treatment but was still in a coma.
“This is nothing short of a miracle,” he added.
The decision was taken after the Islamic Ideology Council found chemical castration un-Islamic.
Asia2 days ago
Novel was inspired by the killings of security forces in Chhattisgarh state
Asia2 days ago
Entry of trucks in Delhi, construction and demolition work stopped until November 21
Asia2 days ago
He implored farmers to call off their protests and return home
Asia2 days ago
Since its launch in the country in 2013, Uber has served nearly 95 million riders and drivers
Asia3 days ago
The bill is a response to a public outcry against a recent spike in incidents of rape of women and children in the country.
Asia3 days ago
PM Imran Khan says millions of Pakistani expats should be given the right to vote.
Asia3 days ago
Specified skilled workers can 'stay indefinitely' starting as early as the 2022 fiscal year
Asia3 days ago