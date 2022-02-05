India: Lata Mangeshkar on ventilator support again as singer’s health deteriorates

More than three million Indians constitute the largest expatriate community in the Emirates; more than one million of them are Keralites
Asia1 day ago
After previously recovering from Covid-19 and pneumonia, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar’s health has once again taken a turn for the worse.
She had been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after her diagnosis.
Dr Pratit Samdani, who has been treating her since then, has said that currently she is in the ICU and has once again been put on ventilator support, due to her worsened condition, for which she will remain under observation.
On January 27, Dr Smadani had revealed insights on the veteran singer’s health, which gave a sigh of relief to all her fans.
She had recently been removed from the ventilator, as there had been an improvement in her health, though she was kept under medical observation in ICU.
ALSO READ:
The singer’s team has been regularly sharing her health updates in order to dismiss any rumours.
Fondly called ‘Nightingale of India’, the legendary singer has recorded songs in over a thousand Hindi films and has sung many tracks in several Indian languages and foreign languages.
One of Indian cinema’s iconic singers, Mangeshkar received the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, in the year 2001.
More than three million Indians constitute the largest expatriate community in the Emirates; more than one million of them are Keralites
Asia1 day ago
Nobel laureate has been detained since the February 1 coup last year.
Asia1 day ago
Lorry carrying a large load of rice straw came into contact with an overhead electricity line and caught fire.
Asia1 day ago
Special forces involved in the operation return safely.
Asia1 day ago
New computer is expected to boost research in multiple areas including relating to Covid-19 and other infectious diseases.
Asia1 day ago
The development comes as Pakistan faces a fifth wave of Covid-19 which authorities say has slammed the country’s economy
Asia2 days ago
Statement comes as United States requests an emergency meeting of UN Security Council.
Asia2 days ago
The constable hatched a plot to abduct the victim from a hotel while working with the cybercrime cell
Asia3 days ago