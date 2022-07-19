India: Kerala state kabaddi player electrocuted to death

The counting of votes will take place on July 21
A senior kabaddi player in Kerala, India was electrocuted on Monday as he tried to pluck a coconut using a bamboo stick, media reports said.
The incident happened when Philip Alwin Prince, a senior state player, was at a relative’s place at Attapallam in Palakkad.
According to police, the stick the 27-year-old Prince used to pluck the coconut came in touch with a 64 KV transmission line going from Kanjikode substation to the Malabar Cements factory.
The man was thrown away due to the high-power electricity transmission. Fire and safety personnel rushed him to the hospital where he passed away, according to a report in Mathrubhumi.
The body has been kept at a district hospital mortuary and funeral will happen at St. Peter’s Church, Eruthempathy, today.
