India: Veteran singer Bhupinder Singh dies

Wife Mithali confirms Singh passed away in a Mumbai hospital

Photo: Spotify

By PTI Published: Mon 18 Jul 2022, 8:54 PM Last updated: Mon 18 Jul 2022, 9:45 PM

Legendary ghazal singer Bhupinder Singh died on Monday due to suspected colon cancer and Covid-19-related complications at a Mumbai hospital, his wife Mitali Singh said. He was 82.

"He was admitted to the hospital eight to ten days ago as he had some infection in the urine. After tests were performed, he tested positive for Covid-19. He passed away at around 7.45pm due to suspected colon cancer and Covid-19," said Mitali Singh who is also a well-known singer.

The couple has a son.

In his five-decade-long career, the singer, born in Amritsar, Punjab, had worked with the biggest music industry names such as Mohammed Rafi, R D Burman, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle and Bappi Lahiri, among others.

Singh was best known for songs such as 'Duniya Chhute Yaar Na Chhute' ("Dharam Kanta"), 'Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Aasman' ("Sitara"), which he sang with the late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, 'Dil Dhoondta Hai' ("Mausam"), 'Naam Gum Jayega' ("Kinara").

The couple sang many popular songs, including 'Do Diwane Shahar Mein', 'Naam Gum Jayega', 'Kabhi Kisi Ko Mukammal' and 'Ek Akela is Shehar Mein', among others.