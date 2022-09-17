India: Johnson & Johnson stands by baby powder despite govt authorities cancelling production

They are from the IndiGo staff at a Kerala airport
India's Food & Drugs Administration in the state of Maharashtra announced through a press note on Friday that it has cancelled the product manufacturing license of Johnson's Baby Powder, manufactured by Johnson & Johnson Private Limited.
The press note said that the samples of Johnson's Baby Powder were declared "Not of Standard Quality". FDA Maharashtra had taken the samples of Johnson's Baby Powder at Pune and Nashik for quality check purposes.
"The sample does not comply with IS 5339: 2004 (Second Revision Amendment No. 3) Specification for Skin powder for infants in the test pH," the press note stated.
As per the press note, the Maharashtra administration had issued a show-cause notice to the firm under Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940 and also issued instructions to the firm to recall the stock of the said product from the market.
However, Johnson & Johnson has stood firmly behind the product and said, "Johnson and Johnson stand firmly behind the decades of independent scientific analysis by medical experts around the world that confirms talc-based Johnson's Baby Powder is safe, does not contain asbestos, and does not cause cancer."
ALSO READ:
As per the press note, the firm also challenged the quality tests to be sent to the Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) Government of India. However, the Director of CDL also issued the final conclusive report in line with the Maharashtra FDA.
"Since Johnson's Baby Powder is used in newborn babies, the sample being declared "Not of Standard in pH" may affect the health of the skin of the newborn babies. Hence, in the larger public interest, FDA Maharashtra is cancelling the manufacturing licence of the Johnson's Baby Powder, with the order dated September 15," the press note further said.
They are from the IndiGo staff at a Kerala airport
The much-awaited report is expected to shape the future of the mobile gaming industry in the country, which is estimated to reach $5 billion by 2025
The leaders are expected to review the organisation's activities over the past two decades, and discuss the state and prospects of multilateral cooperation
This follows two days of violence linked to a decades-old dispute between the ex-Soviet states over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh
The explosion comes mere days after at least five people were killed in a separate bombing in the Swat region's Bara Bandai area
The office of the vice-president on Wednesday issued a statement clarifying the issue, branding certain claims as 'fake news'
Blast targeted village elder's vehicle in country's northwest; Taliban militant group — claimed responsibility for roadside bomb
She allegedly conducted financial transactions with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who faces over 10 criminal cases