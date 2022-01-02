India: Drunk cop misbehaves, gets thrashed by locals

A drunk police personnel in civil dress was thrashed by locals in the Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh after he allegedly misbehaved with them, informed the police.

“An incident occurred at around 6pm on Saturday. We received a video from locals in which a station-in-charge can be seen misbehaving with the people. After which the locals thrashed him,” said Anand Singh Waskale, Additional Superintendent of Police, Jhabua.

Other police personnel somehow managed to rescue the policeman from the public and took him to the police station. Later, locals gathered outside the police station and protested.

“The station in-charge and an assistant sub-inspector of police involved in the incident have been suspended after the medical examination,” said Waskale.