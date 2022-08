India Independence Day: PM Modi hoists tricolour, gives speech at Red Fort

By ANI Published: Mon 15 Aug 2022, 7:30 AM Last updated: Mon 15 Aug 2022, 7:31 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday minister hoisted the National Flag at the ramparts of the Red Fort and delivered his customary 'Address to the Nation'.

He started his address to the nation by congratulating the countrymen on the completion of 75 years of independence which is being celebrated in the country under the banner of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

"I congratulate all Indians and those who love India on this Independence Day. It is a day to step towards a new direction with a new resolve," PM Modi said in his speech that began at "Our flag is flying high across the world and I wish all Indians across the world a Happy Independence Day. This is a historic day, a new day," he said.

Wearing a traditional tri-coloured motif safa (headgear) with a long trail, the PM arrived at Red Fort after paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at his 'samadhi' at Rajghat.

The Prime Minister recalled the contribution of the freedom fighters and emphasised on the role of the women in the country's freedom struggle.

"We are reaching new heights with new determination and new enthusiasm. The citizens are thankful to Bapu, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Babasaheb Ambedkar, and Veer Savarkar who gave their lives on the path of duty," PM Modi said

"Every Indian is filled with pride when they remember the strength of the women of India- be it Rani Laxmibai, Jhalkari Bai, Chennamma, Begum Hazrat Mahal," the Prime Minister said.

After his arrival at the Red Fort, the PM inspected the inter-services and police Guard of Honour at Red Fort.

Ahead of his speech to the nation, Prime Minister Modi hoisted the national flag. Flower petals were showered at the venue in Amrit Formation by two MI-17 1V Helicopters. The Air Force band played the National Anthem hoisting of the National Flag and presenting of the 'Rashtriya Salute'.

Apart from around 250 eminent personalities are arrive at the Red Fort on Monday, nearly 8,000-10,000 people attended the programme.

Several events have been held over the last 75 weeks to celebrate the 75 years of India's independence.

