UAE: Three-day art festival at Indian Embassy to celebrate Independence Day

This will be a 'first-of-its-kind public event' at the mission since the start of Covid-19 pandemic

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Sat 13 Aug 2022, 4:40 PM

More than 60 artists, mostly underrated and lesser-known names, are getting a platform to showcase their talent during a three-day Indian Independence Day celebration held at the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

This is a "first-of-its-kind public event" at the mission since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the embassy's spokesperson said after the inauguration of the event titled Azadi Art Festival.

The three-day event includes an exhibition, live painting, art classes, panel discussions, competitions, a pottery workshop, cultural dance performances and programmes for children. The theme of the art festival is aligned with celebrations titled 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', an initiative launched last year by the Indian government to commemorate 75 years of independence.

"We have artists from the UAE and some people have also sent their works from India. This three-day event is open to the public. This will conclude on August 15 with the Indian Ambassador facilitating the best artworks," the spokesperson pointed out.

The event has been organised by ArtsCrafts – a platform started last year by Abu Dhabi resident Anil Kejriwal to promote works of unsung artists. Kejriwal, a chartered accountant by profession, has held several events in the past months in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

"This is for the first time we are exhibiting at the embassy. This is a big motivation by Ambassador Sunjay Sudhir to the artists, especially young talents and school students. We also have Indian classical dance performances by local artists. All the artworks are based on the theme of India's glorious journey of the past 75 years and its independence," Kejriwal underlined.

Till August 15 (Monday), several artists, mostly upcoming talents, from across the country will be participating in different programmes of the art festival.

"I appreciate the cooperation by members of the community. We are already receiving positive feedback from the visitors," Kejriwal noted.

The public can visit the art festival at the embassy for free between 10am to 5pm (Sunday) and 8am to 5pm (Monday). A Green Pass status on Al Hosn app is required for entry.

Also, the 76th Indian Independence Day will be celebrated at the embassy with the ambassador hoisting the national flag on August 15.

"The winners of the year-long 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' online quiz competition will be felicitated on Monday," the embassy spokesperson added.