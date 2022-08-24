India: 'High profile' singer and DJ among 4 busted for immigration racket

The party says he "expressed views contrary to [its] position"
As many as three agents and a passenger were arrested in the national capital for duping people on the pretext of sending them to foreign shores, said Indian officials on Wednesday.
The arrested accused include a passenger, a state-level kabaddi player, an ex-sailor of the Indian Merchant Navy and a singer and DJ. The arrests were made at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.
"With the arrest of 1 passenger and 3 high profile agents, the team of the PS IGI Airport has again busted an immigration racket and succeeded in solving one case of cheating registered at PS IGI Airport vide FIR No. 268/2022, U/s 420/468/471/120B IPC and 12 PP Act PS IGI Airport, Delhi," said the officials.
Earlier on August 7, a man allegedly involved in arranging a forged passport with the help of his two accomplices was arrested by Delhi Police on Sunday at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.
