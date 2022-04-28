India: Fire at Delhi landfill continues to rage 36 hours on

Several residents near the site report breathing problems

By ANI Published: Thu 28 Apr 2022, 6:51 AM Last updated: Thu 28 Apr 2022, 7:32 AM

Parts of the Bhalswa landfill site in Delhi were seen still burning on Thursday and fire tenders were at the site.

A massive fire broke out at North Delhi’s Bhalswa landfill on Tuesday. According to Delhi Fire Service officials, smoke was reported around 5pm that later spread into a massive fire.

Some nearby residents have also been reporting breathing problems.

Meanwhile, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday accused the Municipal Corporation of Delhi of negligence over the Bhalswa landfill fire.

Speaking to ANI, the minister informed that the Delhi government has sought a report from Delhi Pollution Control Committee over the fire incident.

“The people of Delhi are facing landfill fire due to MCD’s negligence and 15 years of BJP’s corruption. We ordered Delhi Pollution Control Committee on Tuesday to inquire and submit the report within 24 hours. We will make a decision on this matter after his report comes,” Rai said.