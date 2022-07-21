India: Droupadi Murmu surges ahead in presidential polls

His mother forcibly asked him to stop playing PUB-G game
Droupadi Murmu has surged ahead of her rival Yashwant Sinha after the first round of counting in the presidential polls.
Rajya Sabha Secretary General PC Mody announced the NDA candidate secured 540 out of the 748 votes from Members of Parliament from both the Rajya and Lok Sabha.
Meanwhile, Opposition candidate Sinha got 208 votes, the Indian Express reported.
The winner of the election will succeed Ram Nath Kovind to become India’s 15th President. The new president will be sworn in on July 25.
ALSO READ:
His mother forcibly asked him to stop playing PUB-G game
As soon as the election results were announced, a burst of chants broke out against the newly-elected President
The High Commission reiterated that it 'supports the realisation of aspirations of the people of Sri Lanka'
'I can grow mangoes even in a desert,' says Khan.
The organisation claims that mines were used in at least 20 villages
Parliamentarians will vote in a secret ballot to elect new president on Wednesday
The state is proposing to be renamed in Bengali, Hindi and English
The apex court has asked for the matter to be disposed of expeditiously