India: Droupadi Murmu surges ahead in presidential polls

NDA candidate has clinched 540 out of 748 MP's votes

By Web Desk Published: Thu 21 Jul 2022, 2:06 PM

Droupadi Murmu has surged ahead of her rival Yashwant Sinha after the first round of counting in the presidential polls.

Rajya Sabha Secretary General PC Mody announced the NDA candidate secured 540 out of the 748 votes from Members of Parliament from both the Rajya and Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, Opposition candidate Sinha got 208 votes, the Indian Express reported.

The winner of the election will succeed Ram Nath Kovind to become India’s 15th President. The new president will be sworn in on July 25.

ALSO READ: