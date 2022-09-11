India: Actor Salman Khan was targeted in reconnaissance by accused in Moosewala murder

Staff was armed with only courage: General Manager of Mumbai's Taj Hotel during 26/11 terror strike
Karambir Kang says he lost his family in the terrorist attack
Accused in Sidhu Moosewala death case had conducted reconnaissance in Mumbai to target Bollywood actor Salman Khan on the instructions of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, said Gaurav Yadav, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) on Sunday.
Earlier in June, a threat letter was sent to the actor and his father Salim Khan
The letter in Hindi said that both Salim Khan and his son would soon meet the same fate as slain singer Siddhu Moosewala, said police sources on condition of anonymity.
"Kapil Pandit, one of the arrested accused, said during interrogation that he, along with Sachin Bishnoi and Santosh Yadav, had conducted a recce in Mumbai to target Salman Khan on the instructions of Lawrence Bishnoi. We will also interrogate them," he added.
DGP Yadav said that to target Salman Khan, a plan was made in collaboration with Sampat Nehra, which police learned on May 30.
He further said that Red Corner Notice has been issued against gangster Goldy Brar through Interpol with the help of central agencies.
The DGP also said that a total of 23 accused had been arrested in the Sidhu Moosewala death case.
"A total of 23 accused have been arrested so far. Two accused were neutralized in an encounter and so far 35 accused nominated," said Punjab DGP while interacting with media persons.
