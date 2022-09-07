India: Late singer Sidhu Moosewala's father gets death threat, one held

Accused had allegedly threatened Balkour Singh Sidhur via email

By ANI Published: Wed 7 Sep 2022, 7:02 PM Last updated: Wed 7 Sep 2022, 7:15 PM

The Mansa Police arrested a man from Indian Punjab's Jodhpur for allegedly sending a death threat to Punjabi singer Siddu Moose Wala's father, Balkour Singh Sidhu, said the officials on Wednesday.

The arrests were made from Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

The accused had allegedly threatened the singer's father through an email.

As per reports, the accused has been identified as Mahipal. The threat was sent to Balkour Singh Sidhu with the aim of increasing social media followers on a page that Mahipal had created under the name AJ Lawrence Bishnoi.

"Mahipal has been presented in Mansa court. We have obtained five days police remand and recovered two mobile phones from it, and now it will be investigated more seriously," said SSP Gaurav Toora.

Further investigations are underway.

Earlier on September 1, India confirmed that two suspects, one from Kenya and one from Azerbaijan, have been arrested in connection with the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala and the country is in close touch with the local authorities.