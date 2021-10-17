India: 21 dead, several missing as heavy rains continue to batter Kerala

Home Minister Amit Shah assured all possible support for the people in need.

At least 21 people have died and several were reported missing as heavy rains continued to batter the southern India state of Kerala on Sunday, causing severe floods and landslides, according to the latest reports.

As many as 13 people dies in Kottayam’s Koottickal area while 8 deaths were reported in Idukki, according to India Today.

Meanwhile, India’s Home Minister Amit Shah assured all possible support for the people in need. Taking to Twitter, Shah said that the Centre was “continuously monitoring the situation in parts of Kerala in the wake of heavy rainfall and flooding.”

“The Central govt will provide all possible support to help people in need. NDRF teams have already been sent to assist the rescue operations. Praying for everyone’s safety,” he said.

There would be a significant reduction in rainfall in Kerala on Sunday as compared to Saturday, said Indian Meteorological Department senior scientist Naresh Kumar on Sunday.

“Yesterday there was a low-pressure area over south-east Arabian sea adjoining Kerala. Today morning it is markedly less. It is weakened today. Because of its effect, yesterday there was extreme rainfall, more than 29 cm rainfall,” said Kumar in an ANI report.

“However, a trough marked less in the morning. A trough of low tide is still there. Due to its influence, there can be rainfall at the most 6-7 cm. But there would be a significant reduction as compared to yesterday. After that, there will be clear weather,” he added.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the low-pressure area over Lakshadweep and adjoining south-east Arabian Sea off Kerala has started weakening but the state, which has been hit with incessant rainfall since Friday, will continue to witness rainfall accompanied by lightning and thunder till Sunday evening.

The Met department today also said that a low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian sea and adjoining Kerala has become less marked and there is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall at many places with only isolated heavy rainfall over Kerala during the next 24 hours and further decrease thereafter.

Personnel from the three defence forces, the Army, Navy and the Air Force ,have been pressed into service for rescue and rehabilitation efforts in the state.

Chief Minister Vijayan today urged people in the state to take all precautions against the rain. “105 relief camps have been set up across the State and arrangements have been made to start more camps,” he said.

The chief minister held a high-level meeting to intensify the rescue efforts and evacuate people stranded in areas flooded due to heavy rain.

