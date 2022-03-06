India: 1 dead, over 20 hurt in grenade attack in Kashmir market

'High vaccination has caused reduced morbidity and mortaliy,' says health official
One person was killed and more than 20 others injured on Sunday when an assailant lobbed a grenade at a busy market in the main city in Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said.
According to local media reports, the target of the attack in Srinagar appeared to have been security personnel in the area. There was a huge crowd in the market when the grenade exploded.
The injured were taken a hospital.
Police officer Sujit Kumar said that security forces were investigating and that the attacker would be found soon.
