India: 1 dead, over 20 hurt in grenade attack in Kashmir market

There was a huge crowd in the market when the grenade exploded

By AP Published: Sun 6 Mar 2022, 8:43 PM

One person was killed and more than 20 others injured on Sunday when an assailant lobbed a grenade at a busy market in the main city in Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said.

According to local media reports, the target of the attack in Srinagar appeared to have been security personnel in the area. There was a huge crowd in the market when the grenade exploded.

The injured were taken a hospital.

Police officer Sujit Kumar said that security forces were investigating and that the attacker would be found soon.

