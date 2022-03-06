Ukraine-Russia conflict: Student shot in Kyiv to reach India tomorrow

Civilians were set to leave Mariupol during a ceasefire earlier on Sunday
Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation VK Singh on Sunday informed that Harjot Singh, the Indian student who had sustained bullet injuries in Ukraine’s Kyiv will reach India on Monday.
Vijay Kumar Singh tweeted, “Harjot Singh, the Indian student who was shot at during the conflict in Kyiv and had lost his passport in the chaos, will be reaching India with us tomorrow. Wish him a speedy recovery with home food and care.”
Speaking from his hospital bed in Kyiv on Friday, Harjot Singh urged the Indian embassy in Ukraine to evacuate him and help him with documentation. Harjot Singh told ANI that he sustained multiple injuries due to bullets fired at the car in which he was travelling.
“This is February 27 incident. We were three people in a cab on our way to the third checkpoint where we were told to return due to security reasons. While coming back, multiple bullets were fired at our car due to which I sustained multiple bullet injuries,” Harjot Singh said. The Indian student said he regained consciousness at 10pm on March 2 night.
The Indian student said that he has got a new life. Harjot Singh was pursuing studies in Information Technology.
Tensions have escalated following Russia’s military action in Ukraine and the government has arranged flights from countries neighbouring Ukraine for the evacuation of Indian students.
