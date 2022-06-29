Eid Al Adha 2022: Pakistan announces first date of festival

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee stated that the crescent moon had not been sighted

By Web Desk Published: Wed 29 Jun 2022, 8:16 PM Last updated: Wed 29 Jun 2022, 8:17 PM

The first day of Eid Al Adha in Pakistan will be July 10, according to local media.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee stated that the crescent moon had not been sighted today (June 29). Therefore, the first day of Zul Hijjah would be Friday, July 1.

Eid is celebrated on the 10th of Zul Hijjah, which is the last month of the Islamic calendar. This means that the first day of Eid would fall on Sunday, July 10.

ALSO READ: