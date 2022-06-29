UAE

Eid Al Adha 2022: July 10 announced as official start date in these countries

This comes as the sun starts to set in eastern parts of the world

By Web Desk

Published: Wed 29 Jun 2022, 5:50 PM

Countries around the world have begun declaring the Eid Al Adha dates for this year.

A Malaysian news agency confirmed that Muslims in the country will be celebrating the the first day of the festival on July 10.

The Muslim Council of Hong Kong also announced the same date and confirmed that "The moon has not been sighted in Hong Kong."

Japan's Ruyat-e-Hilal Committee (the crescent sighting committee in the country) investigated from 28 sites across the nation. It revealed that the moon had not been sighted, and that the first date of Eid Al Adha is July 10.

Screenshot from Ruyat-e-Hilal's Facebook page
Screenshot from Ruyat-e-Hilal's Facebook page

Indonesia, meanwhile, reported from 86 points around the country. After confirming that the moon had not been sighted, the first date of the festival was revealed by local media as July 10.

The Sultanate of Brunei has also announced the same date to be the start of Eid Al Adha.

