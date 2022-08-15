China says conducts fresh military drills around Taiwan

Beijing started holding large-scale military exercises after Nancy Pelosi’s visit

By AFP Published: Mon 15 Aug 2022, 12:14 PM Last updated: Mon 15 Aug 2022, 12:16 PM

China said Monday it organised fresh military drills around Taiwan.

"On August 15, the Eastern Theater of the Chinese People's Liberation Army organised a multi-service joint combat readiness patrol and combat drills in the sea and airspace around Taiwan," said the Chinese military in a statement.

