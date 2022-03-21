CCTV footage captures moment Chinese plane crashes into mountains

No sign of survivors from flight with 132 passengers on board

Mon 21 Mar 2022, 9:25 PM

CCTV footage captured the shocking moment a passenger plane crashed into a mountain in southern China.

Video filmed in the city of Wuzhou in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region March 21, shows a China Eastern Airlines plane carrying 132 people falling out of the sky.

WATCH: A Boeing 737 China Eastern Airlines passenger jet with 132 people on board crashed in the mountains of southern China on Monday. #WakeUpAmerica pic.twitter.com/Oj64XfgS6h — Newsmax (@newsmax) March 21, 2022

The CCTV footage was from Wuzhou Beichen Mining Co. LTD which is only 5.8 kilometres away from Molang Village where the plane crashed, reports Reuters.

There were 123 passengers and nine crew members on board the Boeing 737-800 when the incident happened.

The number of casualties was not immediately known, state broadcaster CCTV said. There was no word on the cause of the crash.

Flight number MU5735 from Kunming City to Guangzhou City crashed and caused a huge mountain fire.

A witness named Li said he saw the plane falling out of the sky when he was driving at around 2 pm on Monday (March 21).

Rescuers have been dispatched and the numbers of casualties and injured are unknown.

The flight departed the southwestern city of Kunming at 1:11pm (0511 GMT), FlightRadar24 data showed, and had been due to land in Guangzhou, on the south coast, at 3:05pm (0705 GMT).

The plane had been cruising at an altitude 29,100 feet at 0620 GMT, according to FlightRadar24 data. Just over two minutes and 15 seconds later, the next available data showed it had descended to 9,075 feet. In another 20 seconds, its last tracked altitude was 3,225 feet.