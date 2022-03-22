Broadsheet CEO apologises to ex-Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif, withdraws corruption allegations

Kaveh Moussavi's firm was hired by former Pakistan President Gen Pervez Musharraf to investigate Sharif's assets

The CEO of assets recovery firm Broadsheet has issued an apology to former prime minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif and withdrawn all allegations of corruption after failing to find any evidence of the same.

“Not one rupee. We found a lot of plundered wealth but not one rupee relating to Mr Nawaz Sharif, the former prime minister, or any member of his family... I can categorically say that after virtually 21 years of investigations,” said Kaveh Moussavi in an interview with Pakistan daily The News.

Broadsheet had signed a contract with former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf’s government to find the wealth allegedly stolen by Nawaz Sharif, Benazir Bhutto and hundreds of other Pakistani officials.

Moussavi said he had no doubt the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) made cases against Sharif on political grounds, which is why he now had "no hesitation" in issuing an apology to the former premier.

Broadsheet deals in the recovery of assets and funds and was engaged to trace, locate and transfer such items back to the state.

“Twenty two years ago, when Pervez Musharraf had asked us to investigate you (Sharif), we were led to believe and we started investigating and at every turn we found that investigation was sabotaged not because we were getting close to things but because the intention was something else. That actually was a witch hunt; the intention was not to find any looted assets,” the CEO was cited as saying in the report.

Talking about the decision of the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) to clear Shehbaz Sharif in the money-laundering investigation, Moussavi said this happened because “the evidence was seriously lacking”.