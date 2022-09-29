Akash Ambani only Indian in Time magazine's 100 emerging leaders' list

Around 90 people were onboard the ferry at the time, of whom 50 were on their way to a centuries-old temple for a major festival
Akash Ambani, the eldest of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani's two sons, has found his name on Time magazine's list of top 100 global rising stars.
Every year, Time magazine publishes the Time100 Next – a list inspired by its iconic Time100 that recognises 100 rising stars worldwide.
Akash Ambani has reportedly emerged the only Indian on the list. He graduated from Brown University with a major in Economics.
"The scion of Indian industrialist royalty, Akash Ambani was always expected to rise in business. But he has been putting in hard work," Time said.
"Akash Ambani was promoted in June to the chairman of Jio, India's largest telecom company, with over 426 million subscribers, after being controversially handed a board seat at just 22. He's since played a key role in landing multi-billion-dollar investments from Google and Facebook."
Time added he might be given "a crack at larger chunks of the family's conglomerate".
Earlier, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani had resigned from the Board of Directors at Jio, thereby handing over the reigns to his elder son Akash Ambani. The latter has now become Chairman.
Mukesh Ambani will continue to be the Chairman of Jio Platforms Ltd, the flagship company that owns all Jio digital services brands including Reliance Jio Infocomm.
Akash has been closely involved with the disruptive and inclusive growth path charted by the digital services and consumer retail propositions of Reliance Group, and is now leading the creation of the 'convergence dividend' for over 500 million consumers, digitally and with high inclusivity across geographies and income levels.
