Sharjah Art Foundation's annual book fair to feature more than 500 titles

The event also features community workshops, music events, among other activities

More than 120 exhibiting publishers, magazines, artists, editors, authors and makers from the UAE and MEASA (Middle East Africa South Asia) region will be featured at Sharjah Art Foundation’s (SAF) annual art book fair Focal Point that's taking place at Bait Obaid Al Shamsi, Arts Square, from December 9 to 11.

The region’s largest art book fair brings together printed matter from the MEASA region, including artist books, academic volumes and journals, zines and other non-traditional and experimental publications from the region and across the world.

The event will also feature a wide range of young and emerging UAE creatives, illustrators, zine makers, cartoonists and product designers alongside established galleries and cultural organisations.

This year also marks the launch of Corniche 3, a SAF community publication project which brings together artists specialised in comics and illustrations based in the UAE and the broader region.

The fair offers more than 500 titles, sourced from a variety of cultural partners and collaborators including art book fairs in Singapore and Tehran; independent, critical and arts-focused publishers from Lebanon, South Africa, Morocco, Pakistan and Palestine; as well as a selection of new magazines, zines, art and photography books, prints and other ephemera from the MEASA region.

The opening day features a talks programme and book launches at the iconic Flying Saucer. This event will bring together publishers, distributors, art professionals, knowledge producers, graphic designers, writers, journalists and editors to learn about these publications.

Additionally, the 2021 winners of the Focal Point Publishing Grant will be announced on the opening day, and past winners will be presenting their publication projects

Programmes for members of the public will extend throughout the fair and there will be community workshops, music events and other activities organised for children.

Admission is free to all events as well as to the fair, however advanced booking is required at sharjahart.org.